Long Queues Of Vehicles Seen At Petrol Pumps Along Maharashtra-Gujarat Border Following Centre's Fuel Hike Announcement - WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: After the hike in petrol and diesel prices, long queues of vehicles were seen at several petrol pumps along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, as people rushed to fill petrol and diesel before the revised fuel rates came into effect.

Visuals from the area showed all kinds of vehicles, including trucks, cars, motorcycles and other commercial vehicles, lined up outside fuel stations, leading to heavy rush and congestion near the pumps. People were reportedly seen waiting in long queues to refuel amid concerns over rising fuel prices.

The rush was mainly witnessed at petrol pumps located near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, where motorists gathered in large numbers following the announcement of the fuel price hike.

This comes in after the centre announced an immediate Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country, marking the first revision in retail fuel rates in nearly four years.

The revised prices came into effect immediately without any transition window. Along with petrol and diesel, the price of CNG was also increased by Rs 2, a move expected to impact transportation costs and household budgets.

In Mumbai, petrol prices rose to Rs 106.68 per litre after an increase of Rs 3.14, while diesel prices climbed by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre. The hike is expected to affect lakhs of daily commuters, cab drivers, autorickshaw operators and small businesses dependent on transportation in the financial capital.

Soon after the revised rates came into effect, several commuters and motorists at fuel stations across Mumbai expressed concern over the rising burden of fuel expenses amid increasing living costs.

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