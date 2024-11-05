RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act

BMC confirms that 199 of the 218 private schools previously scrutinized for RTE compliance are now in order, following a thorough review | File Photo

Mumbai: In a detailed response to the allegations raised over the compliance of private schools with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, authorities from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have clarified the status of the 218 private unaided schools under scrutiny.

The development comes in the wake of allegations of negligence against Raju Tadvi — a former BMC education officer and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Chopda constituency — by Nitin Dalvi of State Students, Parents, and Teachers Federation.

Dalvi had filed a formal complaint with the civic body alleging that 218 private unaided schools operating within the BMC area were functioning without renewal under the RTE Act. Dalvi had urged the BMC to refrain from accepting Tadvi’s resignation until a thorough inquiry is completed.

According to a BMC letter signed by Tadvi and other senior officials, a thorough review of the 218 schools was conducted after the re-recognition process was initiated in 2022. Out of these, 199 schools were found to have fully complied with the requirements and were granted RTE recognition.

This recognition ensures that these institutions are providing free and compulsory education to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, as mandated by the law. The approval process, according to the authorities, involved several layers of verification by the Divisional Inspector, Superintendent, and Education Officer, ensuring that all necessary protocols were followed.

However, the report also acknowledges complications with 19 schools, which have yet to fully resolve their issues. Seven of these schools have been closed, while five others had errors in their recognition proposals, which are currently being corrected.

Two schools have argued that, as minority institutions, they are not obligated to seek RTE recognition, a claim that is under review. Another two schools have been issued notices for failing to obtain the required recognition, and three more are facing legal proceedings after relocating without prior permission.

Despite the issues faced by these schools, the authorities emphasised that regular guidance has been provided to school managements to ensure the safety of students, with disaster management mock drills and safety plans implemented as part of the oversight process.

As the inquiry into the remaining non-compliant schools continues, authorities have vowed to take further action where necessary, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that all schools operate in full accordance with the RTE Act.