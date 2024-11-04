Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raju Tadvi, Ex-BMC Education Officer And Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate, Faces Allegations Of Negligence In Oversight Of Private Schools

Raju Tadvi, a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education officer and a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Chopada Vidhan Sabha | File Photo

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated to take place on November 20, serious allegations have emerged against Raju Tadvi, a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education officer and a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Chopada Vidhan Sabha.

Nitin Dalvi, representing the Maharashtra State Students, Parents, and Teachers Federation, filed a formal complaint with the BMC demanding that Tadvi’s resignation should not be accepted, claiming negligence in overseeing private schools under Tadvi’s jurisdiction.

In his complaint, Dalvi — who himself is contesting the elections as an independent from Mahim assembly constituency — alleged that 218 private unaided schools operating within the BMC area were functioning without the necessary renewal under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

These institutions, Dalvi alleged, have failed to comply with legal standards aimed at ensuring free education to students coming from financially backward classes. The absence of proper oversight raises critical questions about whether underprivileged students’ fundamental rights are being upheld, he alleged.

Dalvi urged the BMC to refrain from accepting Tadvi's resignation until a thorough inquiry is completed. He argued that accepting his resignation without addressing these serious accusations could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the responsibilities of public officials. “If these allegations are not investigated properly, I will be compelled to take this matter to the High Court,” he asserted.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has already ordered an inquiry to assess the compliance of these schools with the RTE Act. The department has been instructed to verify whether these institutions meet the mandated norms under the RTE Act. If any schools are found to be non-compliant during the inquiry, their recognition should be revoked, the DoE has said.

However, Dalvi has further raised concerns regarding the clarity of the initial report submitted by the BMC’s concerned office. The report fails to provide a definitive status on the compliance of the implicated schools, leading to frustration among stakeholders advocating for children’s rights, he alleged. As a result, authorities have been instructed by the DoE to follow the prescribed procedures and escalate the findings for governmental review and decision-making

The timing of these allegations coincides with Tadvi's candidacy, intensifying scrutiny over his past actions while in office. As the electoral campaign heats up, the implications of this inquiry could significantly impact his political aspirations. Political analysts suggest that these developments may influence voter sentiment, especially among parents and educators who are concerned about the future of education in the state.