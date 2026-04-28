RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With Ekal Teachers At Mumbai Mela; Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis To Attend |

Mumbai: The sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat will interact with ``ekal'' (single) teachers promoting education in tribal areas at the 'Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Mela', to be held in Mumbai on May. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari, under whose guidance these Ekal Vidyalayas are run, will also be present at the event at the Gateway of India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the state's Tribal Development Minister, Prof. Ashok Uikey, will also be present.

Ekal Vidyalayas to expand from Vidarbha to entire Maharashtra

A plan has been finalized to expand the Ekal Vidyalayas, currently run in Vidarbha by the Nagpur-based Lt. Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha, to the entire state of Maharashtra. The details of this work will be presented at the Karmayogi Mela.

This initiative, launched three decades ago, has spread the light of education to the tribal areas of Vidarbha. Today, 30,000 tribal students are receiving education through approximately 1,300 schools in remote areas of Vidarbha, including Gadchiroli and Melghat, and are taught by over 1,800 teachers. Following this successful journey, the organization has now set a larger goal of reaching 100,000 tribal students by building a network of 5,000 schools and 6,000 teachers across Maharashtra.

Education as tool for change

The Late Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha operates under the guidance of Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari and the chairmanship of Atul Shirodkar, a well-known Mumbai businessman. According to Mr. Shirodkar, "Education is an effective tool for social and economic change. The Mankar Trust is continuously working to bring people living in tribal areas into the mainstream, promote their skills, and improve their quality of life." It is worth noting that this work is inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In this new phase of expansion for the organization, work is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Shirodkar. Under his guidance, special emphasis is being placed on women's empowerment, health awareness, skill development, dairy training, and education of forest-dwelling communities, as well as promoting their art and culture.

At this event in Mumbai, teachers and individuals and organizations from various parts of the state who have brought about social change will be honored with the Karmayogi Award. Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Mrs. Mayatai Ivanate will be honored during the event, and Pandit Niladri Kumar will give a sitar performance.

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