RSS Calls Kumbh Mela A Platform For Social Unity, Urges Public Participation At Nashik Meeting | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Emphasising that the Kumbh Mela is far more than a religious gathering centred on ritual bathing, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said the festival serves as a powerful platform for social unity and public awakening, and should be organised with active participation from society at large.

Event embodies spiritual and social dimensions, evolving with times

Speaking at a special meeting on “Public Participation in the Kumbh Mela” held at Bhonsala Military College in Nashik,

Sah-Sarkaryavah Atul Limaye said the event embodies both spiritual and social dimensions and continues to evolve with changing times. He urged citizens and organisations to work alongside the administration to ensure the success of the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.

Prayagraj Kumbh organisers share community-led initiative experiences

The meeting was organised with the objective of making the upcoming Kumbh Mela more environmentally sustainable, pilgrim-friendly and beneficial to local employment. Discussions focused on expanding public involvement in various aspects of the festival, including social welfare, healthcare, education, economic development, arts, science, culture and tribal welfare.

Senior office-bearers of organisations that had successfully conducted programmes during the recent Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj were among those present. Limaye, along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Milind Parande and RSS Western Region Karyavah Balasaheb Chaudhary, addressed participants and shared their perspectives on community-led initiatives.

Government and police officials review administrative readiness

Representatives from several social and cultural organisations, including Janjati Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Saksham, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Sanskrit Bharati, Kreeda Bharati, Sanskar Bharati, Dharma Sanskriti Sangam, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch and Bhatke Vimukt Pratishthan, took part in the deliberations.

Senior government and police officials also attended the meeting to review preparations and strengthen coordination for the event. . They discussed administrative readiness and measures to maintain law and order during the festival.

The Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela starts on 31 October, 2026 and ends on· July 24, 2028.

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