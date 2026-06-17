Nerul's Agri Koli Bhavan Under Fire For Non-Functional CCTV And Poor Maintenance Amid Safety Fears | AI

Questions have been raised over the security and maintenance of the Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul, a landmark cultural centre built by CIDCO to promote and preserve the heritage of the Agri-Koli community, amid allegations of administrative neglect and inadequate upkeep.

CCTV cameras at entrance, parking, and office reportedly non-operational

The facility, once envisioned as a hub for the community's social and cultural activities, is currently facing criticism over the non-functional state of its security infrastructure. Residents and social activists have alleged that several CCTV cameras installed at key locations, including the main entrance, parking area and administrative office, are not operational.

The issue has sparked concern as the venue regularly hosts weddings, social gatherings and political events. Citizens have questioned how thefts or other untoward incidents could be investigated in the absence of a functioning surveillance system.

Activist demands immediate action, calls surveillance essential for safety

"The Agri Koli Bhavan is an important community asset, but CIDCO appears to have neglected its maintenance. CCTV surveillance is essential in wedding halls and public buildings. If any unfortunate incident occurs, it becomes difficult to conduct an investigation. CIDCO must immediately address these shortcomings," said Sudhir Dani of Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai.

Visitors have also pointed to other shortcomings at the facility. Despite charging approximately Rs 25,000 for a three-hour auditorium booking, the venue allegedly lacks adequate amenities. Broken chairs, poor maintenance and the absence of dedicated parking facilities within the premises have drawn criticism from users.

Responding to the allegations, Priya Ratambe, CIDCO's Public Relations Officer, said the matter would be examined and necessary action would be taken.

"We will conduct an appropriate inspection regarding the CCTV system at Agri Koli Bhavan and initiate immediate corrective measures if required," Ratambe said.

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