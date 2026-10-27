RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 1,265 Vacancies, Mumbai Leads With 177 Posts; Check Deadline | X @RRB_Recruitment

Mumbai: Indian Railways has opened applications for 1,265 Station Master posts across the country, with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai, accounting for the highest number of vacancies at 177. Online applications under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026 began on October 27 and will remain open until November 25, offering graduate candidates an opportunity to join the railway workforce.

Mumbai Leads Vacancy List, Followed By Jammu-Srinagar And Chennai

The Jammu-Srinagar RRB has the second-highest number of vacancies at 122, followed by Chennai with 119. The recruitment will cover vacancies distributed across various Railway Recruitment Boards and zones, allowing eligible candidates to apply for positions through the prescribed selection process.

The Railway Board has also decided that Station Master recruitment will be notified separately from 2026 onwards. Until now, recruitment for different railway posts has been announced through various notifications. The dedicated notification is intended to give candidates specific information about the eligibility criteria, examination process, syllabus and vacancy distribution for the Station Master post.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Eligibility, Application Process And Last Date

Candidates must check the detailed notification for educational qualifications, age limits, examination requirements and other eligibility conditions before applying. While the recruitment is open to graduate candidates, applicants must meet all the conditions specified in the official notice. The application deadline is November 25, 2026. Candidates can refer to the official RRB notification for the application procedure, examination syllabus and board-wise vacancy details.

For Mumbai, the announcement is particularly significant as the local RRB has the largest share of the advertised posts, with 177 vacancies available under this recruitment drive.

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