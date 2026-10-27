Bhiwandi: Knife Attack Accused Jitendra Pal Booked For Celebratory Procession After Bail, Police Launch Search |

Bhiwandi: A man accused of seriously injuring a youth in a knife attack allegedly celebrated his release on bail with a grand procession of supporters, a convoy of 15–20 two-wheelers and firecrackers in Bhiwandi. After a video of the celebration went viral on social media, the Bhoiwada police registered a fresh case against Jitendra Pal and 30–35 of his supporters on October 26. Police are now searching for Pal in connection with the new case.

Jitendra Pal Allegedly Stands Through Car Sunroof As Supporters Take Out Bike Rally

The incident took place at around 8 pm on October 23 in the Bhandari Compound area of Bhiwandi. According to reports, Pal stood through the sunroof of a car as supporters followed him on two-wheelers, turning his return after securing bail into a public show of strength. The procession allegedly caused traffic obstruction and violated official orders, prompting the police to initiate fresh action.

According to police, the case stems from a knife attack reported on October 19 in the Mankoli area of Bhiwandi taluka. Aditya Dubey, who was returning home with friends after playing garba, was allegedly attacked over an old dispute by Jitendra Pal, Haresh Duble and Rahul Gond, along with their associates. Dubey sustained serious injuries in the assault.

Three Accused Arrested In Knife Attack Case Before Pal Secures Bail

Following the registration of a case at the Narpoli police station, the police arrested all three accused. A court subsequently remanded them to three days of police custody. After Pal secured bail in the knife-attack case, he allegedly arrived in the Bhandari Compound area on the night of October 23, where his supporters organised the procession and burst firecrackers.

The celebratory rally came under police scrutiny after footage circulated on social media. Acting on the incident, the Bhoiwada police registered another case on October 26 against Pal and 30–35 supporters over alleged traffic obstruction and violation of official orders. Pal is currently being traced in connection with the fresh case.

Pal is reportedly a Congress worker who contested the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation election from Ward 20-D. During the election campaign, an altercation involving groups associated with the BJP and Congress was also reported. According to the available information, Pal has faced cases relating to alleged obstruction of government work, assault and intimidation, in addition to other offences.

Police records indicate that seven cases had previously been registered against him—five at the Bhoiwada police station and two at the Narpoli police station. With the latest case linked to the post-bail procession, the total number of cases registered against him has risen to eight, according to the information available.

The latest incident has drawn attention to the public display reportedly organised after Pal secured bail in the knife-attack case. While the original assault remains a serious matter, the procession has brought him under renewed police scrutiny, with the Bhoiwada police now searching for him in connection with the fresh offence.

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