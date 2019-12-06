RPF man risks life, saves passenger on tracks

Thane: Putting his life at risk, an RPF constable saved the life of a man who was trying to cross the railway tracks as a train was approaching. The incident had taken place at Thane station around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The man crossing the tracks didn’t seem to have a clue that a train was fast approaching the platform.

The RPF constable, identified as Anil Kumar, showed his alertness, ran to the passenger on the tracks, pushed him out of the way of the train and jumped back to safety.

The passenger has been identified as Baban Sonawane (55), who was on platform number 6 while his family was standing on platform number 7. In a hurry, he did not use the FOB and tried crossing the tracks.

A Central Railway (CR) official said that the Shalimar Express was approaching platform number 7 and the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes when Anil Kumar jumped and saved Sonawane.

The CR praised constable Kumar for his exemplary courage. “We appeal to the passengers to use FOBs and escalators for their own safety,” said AK Singh, PRO Central Railway.