RPF Conducts Massive Crackdown On Illegal Hawkers And Beggars In Mumbai Suburban Railways |

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central and Western Railways conducted a major crackdown against unauthorised hawkers, transgender persons, and beggars on Mumbai’s suburban network in the first quarter of 2026.

Between January 1 and March 31, a total of 9,500 individuals were booked and Rs 60.42 lakh was collected in fines. The action was carried out through 1,810 special drives across stations, platforms, and local trains on both railway corridors.

On Central Railway, 4,348 hawkers and 402 transgender persons were penalised, with Rs 39.68 lakh recovered in fines. Western Railway booked 4,163 hawkers and 579 transgender persons, collecting Rs 20.74 lakh. Overall, 8,511 hawkers and 981 transgender persons were booked. In addition, 3,226 beggars and other unauthorised persons were evicted from railway premises.

Offenders were produced before railway courts, where magistrates imposed fines and other penalties.

Also Watch:

However, commuters say the issue persists despite repeated drives. Many report spotting hawkers during peak hours, transgender persons approaching passengers in the afternoon, and beggars in the evening similar to earlier patterns.

Violations have also been reported in coaches reserved for persons with disabilities. In some cases, passengers allege coercion for money in both general and AC local trains.“The drives happen, but within days the situation returns to normal,” said a regular Thane–CST commuter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/