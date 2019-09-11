Round 4 of RTE admissions: Over 300 students allotted seats

Mumbai; Around 302 students have been allotted seats in the fourth round of the Right to Education (RTE) admission conducted on Monday. These students can now secure admissions in private unaided schools from September 11 to 21 by submitting documents to verify income.

Till now, four admission rounds based on online lottery have been conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). There are a large number of applicants and vacancy of seats. After four rounds, there are around 3,701 seats vacant in 356 city schools.

Authorities of the civic education department claim they have not received applications for certain schools where seats are vacant. BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar said, “We have not received applications for schools where there are vacant seats. There are no pending applications for these schools.”

This year, the state education department conducted four rounds in order to accommodate more students. Ashish Shelar, state education minister for school and higher secondary education, tweeted, “7,408 RTE admissions slots were vacant in 2,727 schools across Maharashtra.”

Last year, three admission rounds were conducted. Palkar added, “This year, we conducted four admission rounds, as we received a large number of applications.

Also, there are vacant seats in schools which will serve as an opportunity for more students to secure admissions. The state will decide if we need to conduct additional admission rounds once the admissions of this round are confirmed.”