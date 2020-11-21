Rotary’s angelic act for the Adivasis

We are so blessed to be living in the comfort of our homes and it’s so difficult to imagine that within a distance of approximately 100kms from Mumbai, there are those who don’t have houses to live in. We at Rotary District 3141, had a dream to build Houses for the Adivasis living in Wada District, Palghar, using the wonderful PMAYG scheme.

We were surprised that there are 27,000 people just in Wada district that are living in makeshift houses waiting for a miracle to help make a brick and mortar house for themselves and their families.

As these Adivasis are so poor and don’t have funds to bridge the differential amounts they get from the noteworthy PMAYG scheme, and the total cost of the house, Rotary District 3141 decided to assist. Today, due to the pandemic, and loss of jobs, all of us are struggling to bring our lives back on track.

The Rotary Team of Project Aashiyana (Low-Cost Houses) started carrying out a need’s assessment, from July to October, understanding the project and the PMAYG scheme. Many meetings were held with the BDO office and engineers in spite of the incessant rains and COVID.

Meetings with ZP CEO Shri Sidhram Salimat were also arranged, who perused the project and gave his consent, for which we are truly thankful. Rotary needed to ensure that due diligence was carried out prior to starting operations.

Rotary thrives on transparency and therefore, and thus the Aashiyana Team was ready with shortlisted contractors, engineers and bills of material, and work orders, for each house.