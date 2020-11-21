Rotary’s angelic act for the Adivasis

We are so blessed to be living in the comfort of our homes and it’s so difficult to imagine that within a distance of approximately 100kms from Mumbai, there are those who don’t have houses to live in. We at Rotary District 3141, had a dream to build Houses for the Adivasis living in Wada District, Palghar, using the wonderful PMAYG scheme.
We were surprised that there are 27,000 people just in Wada district that are living in makeshift houses waiting for a miracle to help make a brick and mortar house for themselves and their families.
As these Adivasis are so poor and don’t have funds to bridge the differential amounts they get from the noteworthy PMAYG scheme, and the total cost of the house, Rotary District 3141 decided to assist. Today, due to the pandemic, and loss of jobs, all of us are struggling to bring our lives back on track.
The Rotary Team of Project Aashiyana (Low-Cost Houses) started carrying out a need’s assessment, from July to October, understanding the project and the PMAYG scheme. Many meetings were held with the BDO office and engineers in spite of the incessant rains and COVID.
Meetings with ZP CEO Shri Sidhram Salimat were also arranged, who perused the project and gave his consent, for which we are truly thankful. Rotary needed to ensure that due diligence was carried out prior to starting operations.
Rotary thrives on transparency and therefore, and thus the Aashiyana Team was ready with shortlisted contractors, engineers and bills of material, and work orders, for each house.
District Governor Sunnil Mehra, District Project Director Rotarian Raj Khosla along with the District Team of Aashiyana, DRDA project Director Shri Manik Dive from ZP Palghar District and BDO Shri Ashok Sontakke from Wada did the launch and Bhoomi Poojan at two sites in Wada Taluka of District Palghar.
District Governor Sunnil Mehra shared his thoughts and Vision of making a minimum of 200 but hoping with External support to achieve 500 houses in Wada, jointly with the support of the Local District administration.
As soon as these two model houses are ready, we will be more confident of the challenges if any and work will start full swing, aiming at completing the target of 200 houses before the deadline of 30th April 2021.
Dignitaries who attended the function are as below: District Governor Rotary Sunnil Mehra, Project DIrector Manik Dive, BDO Ashok Sontakke, Milind Bagul - President Rotary Club of Wada, Past President Shashank Thakare – Rotary Club of Wada, Principal Goleji - Social worker Wada, District Secretary Rafiq Lulania , Rotarian Subodh Bohra from District Team , District Project Director Raj Khosla , Rotarian Sailesh Mahimtura & Rotarian Dileep Parmar Members of Team Aashiyana.
It is because of this tremendous team of Rotarians, and the full support of the local administration that we are confident of transforming the way these Adivasi families live.
If there are Donors wanting to come forth and support, do send your email in expression of the same to visionaryyear2021@gmail.com
