Rotary Kalyan Marathon Sees 2,500 Runners, Raises Hope For Persons with Disabilities |

Kalyan: The seventh edition of the Borgaonkar Rotary Kalyan Marathon 2026 concluded on Sunday with enthusiastic participation from around 2,500 runners bringing together fitness, community engagement and social responsibility.

Organised jointly by the Rotary Club of New Kalyan and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) the event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising support for initiatives benefiting persons with disabilities and underprivileged sections of society.

Fitness trainer Saurabh Bothra, film actor Lalit Prabhakar, Kalyan Mayor Harshali Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Rotary District Governor Dr Nilesh Jaywant and Sanjay Borgaonkar of the Borgaonkar Group were among the prominent attendees.

The marathon featured four categories — 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. The races were flagged off by the mayor, municipal commissioner and other dignitaries. Participants from different age groups, ranging from first-time runners to experienced marathoners, took part in the event.

The marathon also secured the top position in the Mumbai Road Runners race rating, recognising its event management and overall organisation.

Social cause at the heart of the event

The defining feature of the marathon is its underlying social objective. The event is organised to generate financial support for the Rotary Divyang Centre, which provides artificial limbs and prosthetic support free of cost to persons with disabilities.

The funds raised through the marathon are also utilised for the education of underprivileged students, child healthcare initiatives and other community welfare projects undertaken by the Rotary Club.

Through these initiatives, hundreds of persons with disabilities have so far received assistance in regaining mobility and improving their independence.

The marathon has thus evolved beyond a sporting competition, becoming a platform that combines public participation in fitness activities with sustained efforts to improve the lives of people in need.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!