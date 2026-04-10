Rotary District 3141 Hosts RI President-Elect Babalola In Mumbai, Honours Women Leadership And Tribal Uplift Work With Service Above Self Award

Rotary District 3141 led by governor Dr. Manish Motwani recently hosted Rotary International (RI) president-elect Olayinka Hakeem Babalola at the Rotary Centre, Juhu | X & File Pic

Mumbai: Rotary District 3141 led by governor Dr. Manish Motwani recently hosted Rotary International (RI) president-elect Olayinka Hakeem Babalola at the Rotary Centre, Juhu, in an engagement centred on inclusion, empowerment, and leadership. Several women Rotary members were present.

On the occassion specially -abled children held cultural performances showcasing their talent, and indomitable spirit.

Equal Opportunity for Women

A central theme of the evening was Rotary’s strong advocacy for equal opportunity for women. The interaction highlighted the importance of encouraging women to step into leadership roles, take on responsibility, and stand shoulder to shoulder with men as equal partners in service. This progressive vision reflects a Rotary that values leadership defined by capability and commitment, not gender.

The occasion was further elevated by the presence of RI Director Rtn K. Nagesh, who delivered an inspiring address emphasizing India’s leadership within the global Rotary movement and strongly encouraging greater participation and leadership of women in Rotary.

District Governor Motwani's Passionate Address

District Governor Dr. Manish Motwani, in a powerful and passionate address, recognized outstanding contributions to The Rotary Foundation. He felicitated the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier and the Rotary Club of Bombay for their remarkable contributions exceeding one million dollars each, reaffirming Rotary’s global commitment to humanitarian service.

A highlight of the evening was the conferment of Rotary’s highest honour, the “Service Above Self” Award, upon Past District Governor Rtn Sandip Agarwala, in recognition of his exceptional and sustained work in uplifting tribal communities across Palghar, Wada, Dahanu, and Boisar.

His contributions include:

• Installation of wash stations across 800 schools, significantly improving hygiene and school attendance

• Establishment of 4 Innovation Labs promoting robotics and digital learning

• Career guidance programs and foundation courses enabling students to pursue higher education and better livelihoods

• Environmental education initiatives benefiting over 3,500 students annually

• Adult literacy programs impacting over 175,000 individuals

• Development of a community kitchen in Palghar to serve nutritious meals to 10,000 tribals

• Construction of a well in Kaspada village, benefiting 85 families and improving access to water and hygiene

• Organization of group marriages for tribal couples

• Installation of solar lighting and creation of smart classrooms enhancing educational infrastructure

RI President-Elect Olayinka Hakeem Babalola received a standing ovation for his inspiring address, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening Rotary’s public image across all avenues of service. He particularly underscored the need to bring more women into Rotary and actively support them in leadership roles. His engaging interaction, where he thoughtfully addressed questions and challenges, left a lasting impression on all present.

The program was compered by Incoming District Governor Nominee Dr. Indumati Gopinathan.

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