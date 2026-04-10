Mumbai: Malabar Hill Reservoir Row Deepens As Hanging Gardens Meeting Ends In Deadlock Over ₹700 Crore Alternate Tank Plan

Residents oppose BMC’s alternate tank plan at Hanging Gardens as talks fail to reach consensus | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: The fate of the Malabar Hill Reservoir remains locked in a standoff, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) refuses to back down from its plan to construct a 52-million-litre daily (MLD) capacity alternate tank during repair works, despite stiff opposition from local residents.

A crucial meeting with the Guardian Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and civic officials at Hanging Gardens ended after an hour of discussion, with no breakthrough. With positions hardening on both sides, residents will once again meet civic officials next week.

Meeting ends without resolution

At a meeting held on Friday between residents, officials, and Lodha at Hanging Gardens, the plan was discussed at length but concerns remained unresolved.

Addressing residents, Lodha stated, "The original proposal had even considered demolishing Hanging Gardens entirely for reservoir construction, which was opposed, leading to a revised plan that preserved a significant number of trees. He further argued that, given the water requirements of the area, both the alternative tank and repairs to the existing reservoir remain necessary."

Lodha said he has also requested civic authorities to consider adding a public amenity on top of the proposed alternate water tank, such as a parking facility or a senior citizens’ garden, so that local residents can also benefit from the project.

Residents question need and cost

Residents of Malabar Hill maintain that the existing reservoir can be repaired in phases without disrupting water supply. They argue that the system functions more as a transit facility than a storage unit, with continuous inflow and outflow of water throughout the day.

The citizens have also raised concerns over the financial burden of the project proposed by the civic body, questioning the justification for such large-scale public expenditure when more cost-effective alternatives appear to be viable.

Officials clarified that temporary arrangements would be made to manage water supply during any repair or reconstruction work, including pumping and network adjustments. They assured residents that all suggestions would be reviewed.

Activists raise environmental concerns

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said a letter has already been sent to the Municipal Commissioner, and a meeting is scheduled with Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday evening to discuss the issue.

He said that "While the discussion at Hanging Gardens was good, a key concern remains unanswered — why the BMC is planning to spend Rs 700–Rs 1,000 crore on an additional tank that is not required."

Residents oppose construction in green zone

On Thursday, a group of citizens wrote to the Municipal Commissioner opposing the BMC's plan to construct a 52 MLD three-tier alternative reservoir within the precinct of Hanging Gardens. The residents called the proposal “unlawful and unnecessary,” saying it is based on flawed assumptions and misinformation.

They also objected to the location, arguing it lies within a protected no-development zone and green heritage area, making large-scale construction environmentally and legally questionable.

Residents said the tank, if needed, could be built elsewhere within pipeline reach instead of a sensitive ecological zone. They also pointed out that the proposed site behind Hanging Gardens would require demolition of existing staff quarters.

Background of reservoir project

The century-old reservoir beneath Hanging Gardens supplies 147 MLD of water to South Mumbai. Following a 2022 audit that flagged structural concerns, the BMC approved a reconstruction plan worth nearly Rs 698 crore.

Also Watch:

Amid the protests, the BMC shelved its plan in 2023 to demolish and reconstruct the reservoir. Instead, it shifted to a phased repair strategy that necessitates the construction of an alternative tank. Under a revised design featuring an alternate tank, the number of affected trees has been reduced to 76.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/