Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown to Organise Free Hearing Screening And Hearing Aid Distribution Drive In Murbad | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown will organise a free Audiometry (Hearing Screening) and Hearing Aid Support Campaign for residents of rural areas in Murbad taluka on Sunday, July 12, with the aim of identifying and treating hearing impairment among underserved communities.

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The initiative will offer free audiometry tests to detect hearing loss among elderly citizens, farmers, industrial workers exposed to prolonged noise, and children suffering from untreated ear infections. Organisers said many people in rural areas continue to live with undiagnosed hearing problems due to limited access to specialised healthcare services.

Based on the screening results, eligible beneficiaries will receive custom-fitted hearing aids free of cost. The organisers said the initiative seeks to improve communication, enhance quality of life, and help individuals reconnect with their families, workplaces and communities.

Campaign to support rural communities

The project is being led by Rotarian Dr. Vaishali Sangole under the leadership of Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown President Rotarian Dr. Komal Gundewar, with support from Club Secretary Rotarian Rajendra Saxena.

The club said the campaign reflects Rotary's commitment to community healthcare and aims to create a lasting impact by making hearing care accessible to those who need it most.

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