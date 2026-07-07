Rotary Club Of Bombay North To Build Kashmir School, Invests $3.5 Million In Healthcare And Welfare |

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay North has announced the construction of a fully equipped school in Kashmir in partnership with the Indian Army, alongside investments exceeding US$3.5 million in medical, educational, sporting and social welfare programmes.

New Leadership Takes Charge

The commitments were unveiled at the launch of the club's Regal Sapphire Year 2026–27, during which Hemangini Desai was installed as President. The ceremony was attended by District Governor Rajan Dua and Priti Dua.

In her inaugural address, Desai outlined the club's vision of meaningful service, stronger fellowship and sustainable, innovative community initiatives. Among the flagship projects she highlighted was a solar power and water supply initiative across 10 villages in Palghar district, designed to help farmers increase agricultural output from a single annual crop to as many as three.

Free Medical Care Pledged

Desai also reaffirmed the club's commitment to providing free paediatric heart surgeries and cataract operations through partnerships with SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai and Netralaya in Dehradun.

The ceremony was attended by actor Smita Jayakar. Members later pledged their full support to President Hemangini Desai, Honorary Secretary Dr Vidya Mukund.

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Top Honour Conferred

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Vocational Service Award to Habil Khorakiwala in recognition of his outstanding contribution to healthcare innovation and nation-building.

The citation noted that under Dr Khorakiwala's leadership, Wockhardt achieved a landmark breakthrough with Zaynich, the first New Chemical Entity (NCE) developed entirely by an Indian pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The achievement was described as a significant milestone in India's transition from "Make in India" to "Innovate in India".

Reiterating Rotary's guiding principle of "Service Above Self", the Rotary Club of Bombay North said it looked forward to another year of delivering meaningful and lasting impact through its community service initiatives.

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