Raigad Bans Heavy Vehicles Over 20 Tonnes On Revdanda–Salav Bridge Until Repairs Are Completed | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to ensure public safety and prevent structural damage, the Raigad district administration has prohibited the movement of vehicles weighing more than 20 tonnes on the Revdanda–Salav bridge in Alibag taluka with immediate effect. The restriction will remain in force until further orders.

PWD Raises Red Flag

The notification, issued by Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale, follows concerns raised by the Public Works Department (PWD) over the condition of the bridge, which is currently undergoing structural strengthening and repair works. The department informed the administration that although the repair work has reached its final stage, allowing vehicles exceeding 20 tonnes could compromise the bridge's safety.

Earlier, a 12-tonne load restriction had been imposed on the bridge. Based on the latest technical assessment, the administration has now revised the restriction, banning only vehicles above 20 tonnes while prescribing strict traffic regulations for other vehicles.

Safety Protocols on Bridge

As per the contractor's recommendations, vehicles using the bridge must not exceed a speed of 30 kmph, maintain a minimum gap of 20 metres between two vehicles, and ensure that traffic congestion does not occur on the bridge under any circumstances.

To facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles, the district administration has notified alternate routes. Vehicles travelling from Alibag towards Murud have been diverted via Poynad–Vadkhal–Nagothane–Kolad–Roha–Talekhar–Salav, Pezari Check Post–Nagothane–Kolad–Roha–Talekhar–Salav, or Belkade–Wave–Sudkoli–Roha–Talekhar–Salav.

Reverse Route for Murud to Aliba

Similarly, heavy vehicles travelling from Murud towards Alibag have been advised to use the Salav–Talekhar–Chanera–Roha–Kolad–Nagothane–Vadkhal–Poynad–Alibag route, the Salav–Talekhar–Roha–Kolad–Nagothane–Pezari Check Post–Alibag route, or the Salav–Talekhar–Roha–Sudkoli–Wave–Belkade–Alibag route.

The restriction will not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities, including milk, petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, medicines, medical oxygen, vegetables and drinking water.

The district administration has appealed to transporters and motorists to use the designated diversion routes and strictly follow traffic regulations to ensure the safety of the bridge and avoid any untoward incidents.

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