Roof Sheet Hits Non-Operational OHE Mast During Panvel Station Redevelopment; Train Services Unaffected |

Mumbai: A roof sheet being dismantled as part of redevelopment work at Panvel railway station came in contact with a non-operational overhead equipment (OHE) mast on Thursday, triggering an incident inside the construction zone. Railway officials said the occurrence took place during the removal of an old station roof and did not disrupt train operations.

The work is part of the Panvel–Karjat New Suburban Corridor Project, under which old station structures are being dismantled to facilitate platform extension works. According to officials, a portion of the dismantled roof sheet struck a dead OHE mast located within the designated work area while the dismantling activity was in progress. The incident remained confined to the construction site.

Officials said the dismantling was being carried out as per the approved engineering plan and with the prescribed safety measures in place. They added that the OHE mast involved was non-operational and that there was no impact on railway operations or the execution of the project.

"There has been no impact on train services or project work, and the construction activity has continued as scheduled," a railway official said.

The Panvel station redevelopment is one of the major components of the Panvel–Karjat New Suburban Corridor Project, which aims to strengthen suburban rail connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing heavy construction activity at the station, although railway authorities maintain that it remained limited to the work site.



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