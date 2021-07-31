Romanian national held for cyber fraud, 166 ATM cards seized

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have recently arrested a Romanian national for allegedly duping people after clonning their ATM cards. The police have also found 165 ATM cards from the possession of Nedelcu Valentine Avonat , 38, who has previous 8 cases registered against him in Mumbai.

According to the police, during night petrolling last week a team from Oshiwara police found a foreign national loitering near an ATM centre at Lokhandwala in Oshiwara suspiciously. They found 9 ATM cards from his possession which were not belong to him, said police. During his house search, total of 166 ATM cards were recovered of which 72 were active while the rest were blanked along with skimmer devices, card reader, spy cams and other electronic cards, said police.

According to the police, the accused was in India for over 10 years and has been duping people for couple of years. He used to install a skimmer device along with a camera inside a ATM machine. As the customer swipe their cards he used to copy their card details and also got hold of their ATM pin number with the help of camera. Later he would transfer the data to a blank cards and withdraw money using PIN number.

In June the accused had similarly duped a local residents similarly revealed during investigation Rs 60,000. The accused have previous cases registered against him in Dahisar, DN Nagar, V B Nagar, MRA Mard, Bandra and Navghar police station, said police.