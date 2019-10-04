Rolling in the dough: Meet the richest candidates of Maha Election 2019

With total assets worth Rs. 441.65 crore, BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha has emerged the richest candidate in upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.
Lodha is BJP's Mumbai president and member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Malabar Hill. He has been winning Malabar Hill assembly seat for five consecutive terms since 1995.With total assets, Lodha has total liabilities worth Rs. 285.03 crore.
According to Hindustan Times, Lodha’s personal assets are worth Rs. 257.27 crore, including movable assets worth Rs. 131.66 crore and immovable assets worth Rs. 125.60 crore.
His spouse’s assets are worth Rs. 174.16 crore, of which movable assets are worth Rs. 110.71 crore, and immovable assets worth Rs. 63.44 crore. Lodha has also declared family assets worth Rs. 10.22 crore.
Lodha owns a Jaguar car worth Rs. 14 lakh as per the current market value. He also has jewellery that worth Rs.15.5 crore. Moreover, he owns five houses in South Mumbai and 26-acre agricultural land in Bhadana in Rajasthan.
According to IANS report, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party from Mumbai with total assets of Rs 156 crore and BJP's Jagdish Tukaram Mulik from Pune with assets of Rs 104 crore are also two of the three richest candidates in the assembly elections.
