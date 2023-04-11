Rojgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13

Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees on April 13 via video conferencing and also address them on the occasion. Out of this, around 2,300 appointment letters will be distributed in three Rozgar Melas being organised by central railway in its three divisions including CSMT, Pune and Nagpur.

The programme is part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs in future.

2,18,000 jobs given in various central government departments

"The Government is planning to give about 10 lakh jobs in the Central Government within a year. For this purpose, the first PM Rozgar Mela was introduced on the 22nd of October 2022, where 75,000 government jobs were given to youth of India," said an official, adding that till date 2,18,000 jobs were given in various central government departments through several Rozgar Melas.

"This process will be going on continuously every month and approx. 75,000 youth will get government jobs every month. All these recruitments are being done by the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and other government recruitment agencies, in which most of the jobs are of Group C & D. This time, most of the posts in Railways are non-technically popular category like, Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk & Ticket Collecter. Ministerial Clerks and few technical categories like Junior Engineer and Technicians" said an official.

"Railway itself has given 1,911 jobs in past three rozgar melas, also giving 2,532 in this mela and ready to provide approx. 7,000 jobs in next few months," he added.

Central railway vacancies to be filled through Rojgar Melas

According to sources, the Central Railway itself has 1,19,239 sanctioned posts and 90,371 on roll staff, having 28,868 vacancies. These vacancies will be also filled through Rozgar Melas in future.

"Railway is a growing sector and various government, semi-government and private sector jobs are being generated directly and indirectly by Railways. Various new Railway projects like MELPL Nagpur, Marathwada Rail Coach Factory Latur etc. are being installed in Maharashtra, that are opening the opportunities for new jobs in the state. The reason of giving huge jobs in government sector is the utmost transparency and lightening speed in the recruitment process, which is visible in every activity of the government."

"These newly appointed youths will become an integral part of the government and play an important role in nation building. They will be involved in building a New India with innovative ideas, state-of-the-art technology and public participation is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," they added.

The recruits selected from across the country will join various positions under the central government like train manager, station master, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, inspector, sub-inspector, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, income tax inspector, tax assistant, assistant professor, teacher, librarian, nurse, probationary officers, etc.

Read Also Central Railway to operate special traffic and power blocks on Tuesday/Thursday; check details