Rohit Shetty Firing Case Takes International Turn: Probe Reveals Nepal-Linked Cash Deposits Via ATMs

Mumbai: New shocking details are emerging in the firing incident outside the residence of renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. During the investigation into the money trail linked to the shooters, police have obtained crucial information regarding the payments made to the accused.

According to preliminary findings, the money given to the shooters for carrying out the firing was deposited in their bank accounts through cash ATM deposits, allegedly by an unidentified person. Investigators are now tracing the origin and route of these funds.

Nepal Link Suspected as Agencies Intensify Probe

Sources said the amount was credited directly into the accused persons’ bank accounts. Police are conducting a detailed probe to determine the exact source of the funds and the individuals involved in the transaction. Investigators suspect the money may have been routed from Nepal, raising the possibility of an international link and prompting agencies to intensify their inquiry.

To obtain complete financial records, police have sent an official letter to the concerned bank seeking detailed account statements of the accused. The letter requests transaction histories and information about the individual who deposited the cash. Officials believe the financial trail could help identify the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

