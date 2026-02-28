Bhiwandi Boils Over Water Scarcity: Mayor Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum Amidst Ramzan Hardships

Even as the holy month of Ramzan is underway, residents of Bhiwandi are grappling with an acute drinking water crisis, with several localities reporting low pressure and inadequate supply. |

Bhiwandi: Even as the holy month of Ramzan is underway, residents of Bhiwandi are grappling with an acute drinking water crisis, with several localities reporting low pressure and inadequate supply.

Stern Ultimatum

The worsening situation has triggered sharp reactions from civic authorities, with Mayor Narayan Choudhary issuing a stern ultimatum to the STEM Water Distribution Authority to resolve the issue within 24 hours or face a large-scale public agitation.

Addressing the media after a joint inspection at the Temghar-based water distribution centre, Choudhary questioned the repeated reduction in water supply to the city.

Where is Bhiwandi’s water going? Why is there frequent curtailment despite rising demand? he asked, warning that if immediate corrective measures are not taken, the civic body would be compelled to intensify its protest.

Technical Snag

According to civic officials, the city has been receiving nearly 5 MLD less water than its regular quota over the past 25–30 days. While the usual supply stands at around 94 MLD, the current inflow has reportedly dropped to 88–89 MLD, significantly affecting pressure levels across multiple wards.

As a result, several high-rise buildings and far-flung residential pockets are unable to receive adequate water, forcing residents to depend on private tankers.

Ramzan Amplifies Hardships for Fasting Residents

The crisis has particularly aggravated hardships during Ramzan, when water consumption rises for daily ablutions and household needs. Corporators across party lines highlighted complaints from their respective wards, stating that persistent low pressure and erratic timings have disrupted daily life.

Choudhary asserted that the civic administration “needs water at any cost” and warned that if the shortage continues, stronger action would follow, including halting the outward flow of water until Bhiwandi’s needs are met.

With public resentment mounting during a sensitive festive period, all eyes are now on the authorities to restore full supply and avert a potential civic showdown.

