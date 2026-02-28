 Mumbai Police Returns Loot: Zone 4 Recovers Stolen Goods Worth ₹4.26 Crore In Massive 39-Day Drive
Mumbai Police’s Zone 4 recovered stolen and lost valuables worth ₹4.26 crore between January 20 and February 27, 2026. The drive led to the recovery of 567 mobile phones worth ₹1.22 crore and gold ornaments worth ₹3.04 crore linked to 24 theft cases. The items were returned to complainants at a special event on February 28.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
The Mumbai Police’s Zone 4 launched a special drive to trace and recover stolen and lost mobile phones and valuables worth Rs.4.26 Crore between January 20 and February 27, 2026. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Zone 4 launched a special drive to trace and recover stolen and lost mobile phones and valuables worth Rs.4.26 Crore between January 20 and February 27, 2026. On February 28, 2026, the recovered items were formally handed back to the complainants during a special programme organised by the police.

Technical Analysis and Inter-State Coordination Yield Results

Under the guidance of senior officials, separate teams were formed at every police station in the zone to identify and recover stolen property. During the operation, police traced mobile phones reported stolen or lost between 2019 and 2026 using technical analysis and coordinated efforts across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and other states.

In total, 567 mobile phones worth Rs.1.22 crore were recovered. Additionally, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs.3.04 crore, stolen in 24 cases of housebreaking and theft, were also recovered. The total value of the recovered property amounts to Rs. 4.26 crore. On February 28, 2026, the recovered items were formally handed back to the complainants during a special programme organised by the police.

Leadership and Teamwork Behind the Success

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deven Bharati, Mumbai Police Commissioner and other senior officers. The initiative was coordinated by Ragsudha R., Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, along with Assistant Commissioners of Police and senior police inspectors from Bhoiwada, Kalachowki, Matunga, R.A. Kidwai Marg, Sion, Antop Hill, and Wadala TT police stations. A team of nine officers and 15 police personnel participated in the drive. Police officials stated that the operation aimed to provide relief to citizens and strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

