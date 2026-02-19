Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arzu Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar Declared Wanted | File Pic

Mumbai: In the firing case outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, investigators have found that apart from most wanted Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi was also in contact with the arrested accused persons.

Wanted Accused Identified

Arzu Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar have been declared wanted accused in the case. According to police sources, the shooter, Deepak Sharma, comes from a financially distressed family. He has two brothers and three sisters. His youngest sister was married last year, for which the family had mortgaged their house to raise funds. Another sister, who suffers from a medical condition, was reportedly abandoned by her husband, and her responsibility now rests on Deepak.

Financial Distress Angle

Investigators revealed that Deepak agreed to carry out the crime due to financial need. Police said that he got cold feet before executing the firing. To gather courage, he allegedly purchased alcohol, consumed it, and then carried out the shooting.

₹3 Lakh Deal

During interrogation so far, it has emerged that Deepak and his three associates were promised ₹3 lakh for carrying out the firing. An advance payment of ₹50,000 was allegedly made.

Initial Target Refused

Police further said that the Bishnoi Gang had initially contacted Sumit Kushwaha to execute the firing. However, when he refused, Deepak Sharma was approached and subsequently agreed to carry out the attack.

