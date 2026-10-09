Rohit Pawar Urges Maharashtra Protesters Unable To Reach Delhi To Join MPSC Aspirants' Agitation In Pune On October 10-11 | IANS

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has appealed to citizens unable to travel to Delhi for Saturday’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to join the ongoing agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune.

Train cancellations disrupt protest travel

The appeal comes amid travel disruptions ahead of the planned protest in the national capital. The Railways has cancelled several mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing precautionary measures due to anticipated heavy road traffic. Two Rajdhani Express trains departing from Mumbai Central have been rescheduled by five hours, while the Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has been cancelled.

Reacting to the developments, Pawar alleged that the restrictions and train cancellations had disrupted the plans of citizens travelling from Maharashtra to participate in the demonstration. He maintained that such measures would not stop the movement.

“Even if Delhi is far away, the fight is right at our doorstep. The government may restrict our travel, but it cannot ban our thoughts,” Pawar said in an appeal to supporters.

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Pawar urges participation in Pune agitation

He urged citizens from different professional backgrounds to participate in the Pune agitation on October 10 and 11.

Pawar also highlighted the nine-day satyagraha being led by MPSC aspirants in Pune over their demands, criticising the state government and the commission’s chairperson for their handling of the issue.

He called on those unable to reach Delhi to treat the Pune protest as an alternative platform for expressing their concerns and strengthening the ongoing movement.

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