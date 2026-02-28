Rohit Pawar Seeks High-Level Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash |

Mumbai: Sharpening his campaign against the aviation company whose aircraft carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati on January 28, NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar has demanded a high-level investigation into the incident. He met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday to press the issue.

Alleging a conspiracy, Pawar demanded that an FIR be registered against the aviation company. His attempt to lodge an FIR proved futile when he approached the Marine Drive and Baramati police stations. He later met Thackeray and handed over certain documents.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray expressed surprise over the non-registration of the FIR and raised doubts about the circumstances of the crash. “Why is the government afraid of a single FIR?” he asked. “If this were an accident caused by fog or any other reason, the truth must come out. If an MLA’s complaint is not accepted, what chance does a common citizen have?”

The MNS leader also questioned the silence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar alleged that the police were non-cooperative and creating hurdles in filing the FIR. “I have submitted some crucial documents to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Pawar said. He added that he has requested the CM to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We want transparency in the investigation, not a superficial report. That is why I have submitted all the papers I have,” Pawar said. He announced another press conference on Monday at 11am and said he would reveal more details and facts.

He also demanded that a memorial for Ajit Pawar be developed at Devgiri Bungalow in Malabar Hill, where he lived for many years. Pawar further called for the Pune Ring Road and the Baramati airport to be named after Ajit Pawar.

