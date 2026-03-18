Rohit Pawar Flags Govt Inaction Over Rising Crimes Against Women In Maharashtra, Says Situation ‘Very Concerning’

IANS

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday expressed concern over the increasing incidents of crimes against women in Maharashtra, alleging that the state government has not taken sufficient steps to address the issue.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "Unfortunate incidents against women in Maharashtra are being heard continuously, whether acid attacks or rapes. The percentage of missing women in Maharashtra is also the highest in India, but the government does not seem to be… pic.twitter.com/IEiAg8Sn4E — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2026

Describing the situation as 'deeply worrying' during a media interaction, Pawar said cases such as rape and acid attacks are being reported repeatedly across the state. He also pointed out that Maharashtra has one of the highest proportions of missing women in the country, yet there appears to be little concrete action from the authorities to tackle the problem.

"Unfortunate incidents against women in Maharashtra are being heard continuously, whether acid attacks or rapes. The percentage of missing women in Maharashtra is also the highest in India, but the government does not seem to be doing anything about it. This is very concerning..."

Sharp rise in rape, kidnapping and molestation cases

As per Mumbai Police data for 2025, crimes against women in Mumbai saw an increase of nearly 12% during the first seven months of the year. A total of 353 rape cases were registered during this period, compared to 317 in the corresponding months of 2024, marking a noticeable rise.

Cases of kidnapping involving women climbed significantly to 822 from 697 the previous year, registering an 18% increase. Similarly, molestation cases rose to 515 from 384, highlighting growing concerns over women’s safety in public spaces.

Persistent challenges: POCSO, harassment and domestic abuse

Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act continued to remain high. Meanwhile, incidents related to abetment to suicide and marital cruelty stood at 271, slightly lower than the 289 cases reported in the previous year.

In addition, 268 cases of mental harassment were recorded, pointing towards a rise in non-physical forms of abuse faced by women.

Acid attacks and dowry deaths continue

The data also showed that five cases each of acid attacks and dowry deaths were reported during the period. While the numbers have remained consistent, they underline the persistence of serious and violent crimes against women.

Overall surge despite strong police response

Overall, 3,920 cases of crimes against women were recorded till July 2025, compared to 3,500 cases during the same period in 2024. Police authorities had completed investigations in nearly 94% of these cases.

The figures reinforce Pawar’s concerns, suggesting that despite ongoing enforcement, the rise in such cases reflects deeper systemic issues that require urgent and sustained intervention.

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