Mumbai News: Shinde Sena Demands Public Apology Over Protocol Snub To Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi At BMC Event

The press conference on Monday at BMC HQ, where deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi (in black jacket and yellow shirt) was given fourth chair | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: In another blame by Mahayuti on a BMC administrative lapse, Shiv Sena (Shinde) group leader Amey Ghole has raised strong objections over lack of protocol during the Clean Mumbai League launch press conference, held on Tuesday morning. By protocol, in the absence of the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor is the senior-most post; still, the Deputy Mayor was given the fourth seat.

In his letter to Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Ghole has demanded that the administration apologise to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and take strict action against officials involved in not following the protocols.

Protocol violation alleged at press conference

On Tuesday at the BMC headquarters, a press conference was held where actor Akshay Kumar, who has been named as brand ambassador for Mumbai Clean League, launched the competition.

The dignitaries present were Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Ameet Satam, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, Chairman of the Standing Committee Mr Prabhakar Shinde, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and others.

"However, during this event, there have been serious protocol violations. As per the rules, when the Mayor is not present, the Deputy Mayor is the chief (first rank). However, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi was given the fourth seat, which is completely inappropriate and unethical. This matter is not limited to individuals, but also affects the protocol and institutional honour of the Municipal Corporation," Ghole said in his letter to the Commissioner.

Demand for apology and action

Through his letter, the Shiv Sena group leader has demanded that:

1. The administration should publicly apologise to the Deputy Mayor for this incident.

2. The officials responsible for this matter should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken.

3. Clear instructions should be given regarding strict adherence to protocol in such events henceforth.

Second administrative lapse flagged

This is the second such administrative lapse pointed out by the Mahayuti. Last week, the issue of Mayor Ritu Tawde's official vehicle having red and blue flashing lights came to light.

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However, in a press conference on Monday, Tawde clarified that the official vehicle with the flashing lights was handed over by the BMC administration, and that it was an administrative lapse that rules were not checked before handing over the official vehicle.

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