‘Mumbai Is Developing, But Pollution Concerns Are Real,’ Says Mayor Ritu Tawde After Deepika Padukone Raises Alarm Over City AQI |

Mumbai, March 13: Actor Deepika Padukone’s social media post highlighting Mumbai’s worsening air quality has triggered fresh discussion around pollution levels in the city, with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde responding to the concern.

On Thursday, Padukone shared an image of Mumbai’s Air Quality Index on Instagram Stories, showing the city’s average AQI around 150. Along with the image, she wrote that the city and its children were choking and questioned how such conditions could be acceptable, while tagging the civic authorities.

Her post quickly drew attention online and prompted a response from the city administration.

Mayor says civic body listens to all citizens

Responding to the remarks, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday said the civic administration respects the views of public figures but listens to concerns raised by all citizens.

She acknowledged that the city’s air quality levels have increased in recent months and said the authorities are already discussing measures to address the issue.

According to Tawde, meetings have been held over the past week with departments and agencies responsible for infrastructure projects across Mumbai.

Construction activity a key contributor

The mayor said several major development projects underway in the city have contributed to rising dust levels. Infrastructure work linked to the Mumbai Metro, railway projects, public works departments and other developments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has intensified since 2020.

She noted that while residents expect better infrastructure and faster development, large scale construction inevitably brings environmental challenges.

Tawde said the civic body has issued standard operating procedures to agencies and contractors involved in these projects and directed them to follow dust control measures strictly.

Authorities have instructed construction agencies to ensure proper covering of materials, controlled transport of debris and regular cleaning of roads near construction sites.

Monitoring air quality across the city

The civic administration has also installed digital display boards in several parts of Mumbai to show real time air quality readings.

Tawde said officials are monitoring AQI levels and issuing notices to agencies that fail to comply with dust control norms.

Contractors working on metro and infrastructure projects as well as private builders have been directed to keep roads clean and ensure that construction activities do not worsen air pollution.

Rising concern over Mumbai’s air quality

Mumbai has witnessed a noticeable deterioration in air quality over the past year, with several areas recording AQI levels in the poor to very poor category.

In February 2026, citywide AQI readings were reported between 230 and 250, while areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Ghatkopar and Mulund recorded levels close to the severe category.

Environmental experts say construction dust from redevelopment and infrastructure projects remains one of the primary contributors to particulate pollution in the city.

The conversation triggered by Padukone’s post has once again highlighted the challenge of managing pollution while the city continues to undergo rapid development.