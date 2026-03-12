 New Mother Deepika Padukone Questions BMC Over Mumbai's Poor AQI, Says 'Children Are Choking'
Deepika Padukone, who recently became a mother, raised an alarm over Mumbai’s unhealthy AQI, sharing a map highlighting the city in red. Tagging the BMC, she wrote, “How is this okay!?” urging authorities to take urgent action for the city’s residents and children.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has urged authorities to take action amid Mumbai’s deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI). On Thursday, Mumbai’s AQI was reported to be 155, which is considered unhealthy. Raising the issue, Deepika shared a screenshot of India’s map highlighting Mumbai in red due to the poor air quality. She wrote that the city and its residents are "choking" and further sought help from the BMC.

Deepika Padukone raises concern on Mumbai air quality

Deepika Padukone, who recently became a mother, wrote on her Instagram, "This city (and it's children) are choking." She further raised a question, "How is this okay!?" Tagging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Deepika wrote "@my_bmc @mybmchealth help!"

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. They unveiled their daughter's name on November 1, 2024, revealing she is called Dua Padukone Singh, with a heartfelt post showing her tiny feet and explaining that "Dua" means a prayer. In October 2025, the couple shared the first clear glimpse of their little one, Dua's face in a Diwali photo.

Deepika lives in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighbourhood, where she and her husband Ranveer Singh reside with their daughter Dua in a luxury apartment. The couple's home is reportedly on the 26th floor of Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi, a prime locality in central Mumbai. Living in the heart of the city, Deepika has voiced concern over Mumbai's worsening air quality.

On Thursday morning, a dense blanket of smog settled over large parts of Mumbai, reducing visibility. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) surged close to 300 in the early hours of Thursday. According to the air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, pollution levels have spiked across several neighborhoods: Kanjurmarg East recorded 392, Vikhroli 388, Sion 381, while Ghatkopar and Powai registered 368 and 364, respectively on Thursday morning. Several Residents took to social media to share the visual of the dense haze.

