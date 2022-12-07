Roads in Girgaon, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Worli, Bandra, Vakola and Santacruz to be shut tomorrow? Mumbai Traffic Police warns about fake notice | Salman Ansari

The Traffic Police Division of Mumbai has warned against a fake circular which stated that the roads in Girgaon, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Worli, Bandra, Vakola and Santacruz will be shut tomorrow from 5 PM to 10.30 PM owing to VVIP movement.

The circular had also appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid getting travel on this route and plan the things accordingly.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "It has come to our notice that this circular has been doing the rounds on social media. The information is not true and we appeal all to not share it further. A FIR is being filed against the persons responsible for this (sic)."

Check the circular here:

