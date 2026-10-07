Roadpali-Kalamboli Faces 31% Water Shortfall; 20,000 Families Battle Crisis, Residents Threaten Morcha, Legal Action | AI

A prolonged water crisis in Roadpali-Kalamboli has intensified, with the Roadpali Residents Welfare Association (RRWA), representing more than 100 housing societies and nearly 20,000 families, claiming that Kalamboli received an average of only 19.30 million litres a day (MLD) over the seven days between September 24 and 30, against a stated requirement of 28 MLD.

Seven-Day Supply Shows Deficit

According to water-supply figures submitted by RRWA to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Kalamboli received 14.53 MLD on September 24, 21.57 MLD on September 25, 24.85 MLD on September 26, 20.83 MLD on September 27, 18.10 MLD on September 28, 16.37 MLD on September 29 and 18.83 MLD on September 30. The seven-day average was therefore 19.30 MLD, leaving a shortfall of 8.70 MLD, or about 31%, from the stated requirement.

The residents' association has now approached both MJP and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), demanding immediate intervention as well as a time-bound and permanent solution to the recurring shortage.

RRWA Questions Supply Gap

"The question is very simple. If Kalamboli's requirement is 28 MLD and there is no overall shortage at the source, why is the area not receiving its required quantity of water?" said an RRWA representative.

The association has also pointed to a longer-term pattern of inadequate supply. Its representation to MJP states that the average supply to Kalamboli was 21.98 MLD in September, 20.62 MLD in August, 23.15 MLD in July, 24.75 MLD in June, 24.22 MLD in May and 23.64 MLD in April. The association said the figures indicate that the node has consistently received substantially less than the stated 28 MLD requirement.

Residents Depend On Tankers

RRWA said the shortage has been particularly acute since the Ganpati festival, forcing residents and housing societies to depend on private water tankers for their daily needs. The association said residents have been raising the issue with CIDCO and MJP for several years but have not received a clear accountability mechanism.

The issue has also raised concerns over water allocation. During earlier discussions, according to RRWA, MJP officials had acknowledged that water was also being supplied towards the new airport. Residents have sought a written clarification on whether any water allocated for Kalamboli is being diverted, redirected or otherwise allocated to another area, project or location.

Residents Seek Accountability

"Residents are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for the water required by a large and established residential population, proper distribution and a permanent solution. Responsibility cannot keep moving between MJP, CIDCO and PMC while residents continue to suffer," the RRWA representative said.

In its representation to PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale dated October 3, RRWA has urged the civic body to take a more direct role in resolving the crisis. The association has sought consideration of transferring water-supply and distribution responsibility in the affected PMC areas from CIDCO/MJP to PMC, wherever legally and administratively feasible, arguing that a single accountable authority would make planning, distribution, pressure management, grievance redressal and emergency arrangements more effective.

Property Tax Charge Questioned

RRWA has also questioned the water-related component or charge appearing in PMC property-tax bills. It has sought a written clarification on the legal basis and purpose of the charge and the corresponding service and responsibility of the civic body.

"If residents are being charged a water-related component by PMC, they want to know what service is being provided against that charge when societies are receiving inadequate or irregular water and are being forced to purchase water through tankers," the association said in its representation.

Emergency Tankers Demanded

Pending a permanent solution, RRWA has demanded that PMC arrange adequate tankers for every affected society, establish an emergency water-supply mechanism for Roadpali-Kalamboli, coordinate with MJP and CIDCO to ascertain the reason for the recurring shortfall, and ensure that tanker supplies are adequate, regular and equitably distributed.

The association has also sought a meeting involving PMC, MJP, CIDCO, RRWA and representatives of the more than 100 affected housing societies, along with a time-bound action plan.

PMC officials have previously maintained that Kalamboli's water requirement is around 28 MLD and that there is no overall shortage at the source. RRWA, however, said this makes the discrepancy between the requirement and actual receipt more difficult to explain.

"We are ready to cooperate with every authority, but 20,000 families cannot continue indefinitely with uncertain water supply and dependence on tankers. We need measurable improvement and a permanent solution," the association said.

RRWA has warned that if concrete action and timelines are not provided, it will organise a morcha and, if the issue remains unresolved, explore appropriate legal remedies, including approaching the competent court with a public interest litigation.

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