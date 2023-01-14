Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic to observe Helmet day today/ Representative Photo | FPJ photo

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department is conducting Helmet Day on Saturday across the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate as part of Road Safety Week 2023. The purpose of it is to create awareness about traffic safety among citizens and motorists.

Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police has appealed that the motorcycle driver and pillion riders should also wear helmets. In connection with this, 16 traffic branches in Navi Mumbai have implemented large-scale awareness activities in accordance with the use of helmets.

All citizens and motorists traveling in Navi Mumbai are also requested to actively participate in Helmet Day activities by wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and to cooperate with Navi Mumbai Traffic Department to spread awareness about helmet usage.

National Road Safety week

National Road Safety Week is celebrated from January 11 to January 17 every year. Organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it intends to spread awareness on the importance of road safety, which is a major health concern for authorities and the government.

During the week, various organizations and groups come together to educate the public about the risks and consequences of reckless or negligent driving.



Key themes of National Road Safety Week include:

The dangers of distracted driving, such as texting or using a phone while behind the wheel

The importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times while driving or riding in a car

The risks of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

The need for careful and responsible driving in all weather conditions