National Road Safety Week 2023 l 87,389 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 killed 37,885 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In the past three years, from 2019 to 2021, Maharashtra has reported 87,389 cases of road accidents. Meanwhile, out of these, 37,885 were killed during road mishaps in these years.

In the year 2019, 32,925 were involved in road accidents, out of which 12,788 were declared dead. In the year 2020, the figure was 24,971 while the fatality number is 11,569. In the year 2021, 29,493 were involved in the accident, out of which 13,528 were killed.

In the previous year, 2022, data from the Maharashtra Highway Police suggest that between the month of January to July, 19,677 were involved in road accidents, and the number of the ones seriously injured is 11,584.

"As per the NCRB report, Maharashtra suffered the third highest number of road crash fatalities in the year 2021. The prominent reasons for such a high injury and death count remain speeding, dangerous driving and non-usage of safety gear such as seat belts and helmets" said a police officer.

"Over 60% of all fatal crashes were caused by speeding. As for the top reasons for injury, non-usage of seatbelts and collision with exposed hard structures along the road played key roles" he said