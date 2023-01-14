e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNational Road Safety Week 2023 l 87,389 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 killed 37,885 in Maharashtra

National Road Safety Week 2023 l 87,389 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 killed 37,885 in Maharashtra

In the past three years, from 2019 to 2021, Maharashtra has reported 87,389 cases of road accidents. Meanwhile, out of these, 37,885 were killed during road mishaps in these years.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Mumbai: In the past three years, from 2019 to 2021, Maharashtra has reported 87,389 cases of road accidents. Meanwhile, out of these, 37,885 were killed during road mishaps in these years.

In the year 2019, 32,925 were involved in road accidents, out of which 12,788 were declared dead. In the year 2020, the figure was 24,971 while the fatality number is 11,569. In the year 2021, 29,493 were involved in the accident, out of which 13,528 were killed.

In the previous year, 2022, data from the Maharashtra Highway Police suggest that between the month of January to July, 19,677 were involved in road accidents, and the number of the ones seriously injured is 11,584. 

"As per the NCRB report, Maharashtra suffered the third highest number of road crash fatalities in the year 2021. The prominent reasons for such a high injury and death count remain speeding, dangerous driving and non-usage of safety gear such as seat belts and helmets" said a police officer.

"Over 60% of all fatal crashes were caused by speeding. As for the top reasons for injury, non-usage of seatbelts and collision with exposed hard structures along the road played key roles" he said

Read Also
Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

National Road Safety Week 2023 l 87,389 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 killed 37,885 in...

National Road Safety Week 2023 l 87,389 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 killed 37,885 in...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Click here for diverted routes, alternate arrangements in city

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Click here for diverted routes, alternate arrangements in city

Mumbai: Cops recover ₹ 7 lakh in an hour after fraud; transaction could be reversed as crime was...

Mumbai: Cops recover ₹ 7 lakh in an hour after fraud; transaction could be reversed as crime was...

Maharashtra police recruitment drive: Aspirant held with energy booster syringe, vials in Thane

Maharashtra police recruitment drive: Aspirant held with energy booster syringe, vials in Thane

Nashik accident survivors narrate horrific ordeal: 'Left side of bus cabin was sliced'

Nashik accident survivors narrate horrific ordeal: 'Left side of bus cabin was sliced'