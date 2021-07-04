Rly commuters flout Covid safety protocol, more violations on WR

Despite warnings by the state government and railway officials about following Covid safety norms, many commuters were caught without wearing masks along both the Western and Central line. While Western Railway (WR) recorded more cases, Central Railway (CR) saw less.

The WR officials caught more than 5,700 people flouting rules between April to June and collected fines amounting to Rs 10.19 lakh. However, only 1,500 people have been caught not wearing a mask on the CR during the same period.

This ideally means that there have been 64 cases each day along the Churchgate-Virar-Dahanu route. “The number of cases continues to rise as between July 1 to 3 we caught 240 people not wearing masks and collected Rs 30,800 in fine,” said a WR official. This means that in this month there has been an average of 80 cases per day.

On the other hand, those travelling on the main, Harbour and Trans-harbour lines of the CR fared much better. As per figures, between April 17 and June 24 there were 1,500 cases registered and Rs 2.92 lakh was collected in fines.

The CR officials claim that the ticket checking staff and RPF have been asked to keep an eye for offenders.

Over the past few days, the number of people travelling on CR and WR is around 20 to 22 lakh per day. “There is no doubt people are desperate to travel by trains, but they should follow the Covid safety protocol while travelling,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Sangh.