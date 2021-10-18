Rising cyberbullying cases in Maharashtra worrisome: NCRB

Maharashtra registered the highest number of cyberbullying cases in the country, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The pandemic fuelled 2020 witnessed a total of 140 cases among minors in India, out of which 69 were from the state. Andhra Pradesh came second with 32 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 14.

In light of the rising numbers, the state cyber department also issued an advisory to tackle the crime.

Meanwhile, last year, 217 cases of cyberbullying/stalking against women and children were registered in 19 metros across the country. Mumbai reported a maximum of 105 cases, followed by Hyderabad (49 cases), revealed NCRB data.

Child psychologist Dr Ali Gabhrani said that cyberbullying takes a huge toll on the child's online activity and their mental health. "One can understand the visible cut, not the one which is deep within a child's mentality. It takes time to heal, and therefore the victim turns to isolation, further increasing the gap," he said.

