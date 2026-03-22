'Rise For Nature, March For Justice': Kolis, Tribals & Citizen Activists Unite To Protect Mumbai's Coasts, Forests & Mangroves | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Several groups of fishermen community, tribals, youths and citizen activists will come together for a mega protest rally at Azad Maidan on Monday 10 am, demanding to Save Coasts, Forests and Mangroves in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The moto of the rally is 'Rise for Nature, March for Justice'.

The protest rally was initially organised from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan, however, with the denial of permission by the police, the protest has been organised at Azad Maidan, activists said.

Some of the main demands of the protestors include: Settlement of Forest Rights Claims (SGNP & Aarey) under FRA 2006, Scrap BMC's Draft Eco Sensitive Zone Master Plan, Keep Leopards under Schedule 1 Wildlife Protection Act, Revoke encroachment notices served to SGNP Tribals, Illegal construction and wildlife disturbances to be stopped, No mangrove cutting for Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, Scrap Wadhvan Port, Jindal Port and textile Park projects; Cancel Sea Airport and fourth Mumbai Project, and that Koliwada plans & markets must be decided by Fishing Communities.

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Nishant Bangera, a member of Save SGNP Citizens' Movement, one of the group participating in the protest rally said they are expecting 1000 to 1500 people to join as several groups are coming together.

"We are witnessing a mass destruction of nature and a concerted effort to displace indigenous communities across the state. From seas to the forest, ecological assets are increasingly exploited commercially. This is climate catastrophe and an emergency situation. Kolis, adivasis and mumbaikars are attempting yet again to demand halting of these projects including Wadhvan port, Jindal port. We demand settling of FRA claims of Adivasis and scrapping of ESZ Master plan among others," Bangera said.

Natasha Pereira, an activist from Bandra said, "We are going for the protest 23rd March at Azad maidan as the government is not listening to citizens demands. Mumbai's green lungs are getting destroyed from cutting of mangroves in Charkop, SGNP is burning yet these demands are not addressed."

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