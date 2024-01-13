Right To Services Act: MBMC All Set To Go Online, Integrate Services With Govt Portal

MBMC's Headquarter | FPJ

After successfully launching the electronic office (e-Office) system in all its departments, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now all set to facilitate an online platform while integrating services under the Right to Services (RTS) Act with the dedicated one-stop ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal for the convenience of citizens.

The civic administration is working on a war-footing pace to complete the transition process from offline to online mode and make the e-governance system operational before 1, February, 2024.

From obtaining birth/death/marriage registration certificates and property self-assessments / transfers, new taxation's to water supply related requested and issuance of new trade licenses/renewals and no objection certificates (NOC) from various departments including public works, fire and emergency services wing the civic administration will integrate 50 services on the online platform.

“In adherence to government guidelines, the online facility will fix a responsibility on the concerned personnel on the virtue of better tracking and transparency to ensure good governance. Even physically received applications will be entered in the online system erasing any kind of manual interference,” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

All about the new online process:

Throwing light on the process, systems-in-charge Raj Gharat, said, “To avail the facilities, a link will be provided on our website. The applicant will have to create a login-id and password to submit the category-wise requests. Following scrutiny of documents, a file number will be generated and sent via sms on the registered mobile number. The applicant can track the request on the virtue of the file number and also download the certificates after online payment of levied charges.”

Apart from shouldering the responsibility of actively letting applicants know how to access the services, the civic administration will also authorize vendors for operating centers to facilitate online submissions for applicants in exchange of pocket friendly and fixed fees with a mechanism in place to report overcharging. The Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act has been enacted to ensure that notified services are provided to the citizens in a transparent, speedy and time-bound manner by various government departments and public authorities including municipal corporations.