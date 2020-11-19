'Ridiculous goondagardi by Shiv Sena': AAP demands apology from Nitin Nandgaonkar over Karachi Sweets row; asks Mumbai Police to step in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after its leader Nitin Nandgaonkar ordered the owner of a sweets shop in Bandra, Karachi Sweets, to rename it to something in Marathi. A video of it has gone viral on social media.

Nitin Nandgaonkar shared the video on his Facebook account. “You stay in Mumbai and keep the name (of the shop) Karachi. You came after partition, you are welcome and can do your business. But don’t keep the name Karachi. We hate the word Karachi as the place harbours terrorists in Pakistan,” said Nandgaonkar in the video.

“We are giving you time to change the name. You can name the shop after anything you want. You can name it after your ancestors, but not Karachi. Write the name in Marathi, and change it on the signboard as well as the shop registration papers,” he added.