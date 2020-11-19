Watch: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar asks Bandra’s Karachi sweets owner to change shop name to 'something in Marathi'

Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is making headline again. A new video of Nitin Nandgaonkar has gone viral on social media. The video shows Nandgaonkar asking the owner of a Bandra sweet shop, named Karachi Sweets, to change the name to something in Marathi. He further says that he hates the word 'Karachi' because of its association with Pakistan.
Nitin Nandgaonkar shared the video on his Facebook account. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said in the video. "In Mumbai, you cannot use 'Karachi' as a name. The name Karachi or anything related to Pakistan will not be used in Mumbai as Pakistan is full of terrorists," the Sena leader added. At the end of the video, Nandgaonkar tells the owner that he will return after 15-20 days and that he can contact him if he needs any kind of assistance in changing the name.
This is not the first time that Nandgaonkar has been in the news for his actions. Earlier in July, Nandgaonkar created a ruckus at the Hiranandani Hospital, Powai and threatened the doctors at the institution for not handing over the body of a COVID-19 patient to his family.
"I got a call from a person whose father, an auto driver, was admitted in the hospital a few weeks ago but lost the battle against corona. The family had already paid Rs 1.75 lakhs to the hospital who couldn't save the patient but despite this, the hospital issued a bill of Rs 8 lakhs which was unacceptable," Nandgaonkar told reporters. "Therefore, I went there and lodged my protest over this" he added. The Sena leader further issued a warning to all the private hospitals to abstain from such acts, failing which "Shiv Sena will deal with it through Thokshahi."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)