Watch: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar asks Bandra’s Karachi sweets owner to change shop name to 'something in Marathi'

Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is making headline again. A new video of Nitin Nandgaonkar has gone viral on social media. The video shows Nandgaonkar asking the owner of a Bandra sweet shop, named Karachi Sweets, to change the name to something in Marathi. He further says that he hates the word 'Karachi' because of its association with Pakistan.

Nitin Nandgaonkar shared the video on his Facebook account. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaonkar said in the video. "In Mumbai, you cannot use 'Karachi' as a name. The name Karachi or anything related to Pakistan will not be used in Mumbai as Pakistan is full of terrorists," the Sena leader added. At the end of the video, Nandgaonkar tells the owner that he will return after 15-20 days and that he can contact him if he needs any kind of assistance in changing the name.