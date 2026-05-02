Rickshaw Driving On Wrong-Side Of Mith Chowki Bridge In Mumbai's Malad Causes Huge Traffic; Video Goes Viral | Maladculture

Mumbai: A video from Malad’s Mith Chowki has gone viral, showing an auto-rickshaw positioned on the wrong side of the Mith Chowki bridge, triggering a massive traffic pile-up across the stretch.

According to visuals shared by 'Maladculture', the rickshaw is seen stationed on the incorrect side of the bridge, facing against the designated flow of traffic. Notably, the lane behind the vehicle appears relatively clear. However, when the camera pans towards the opposite direction, a long queue of vehicles is visible, with congestion stretching right down to the base of the bridge.

The road beneath the highway is also seen heavily packed, although it remains unclear whether the bottleneck there is directly linked to the obstruction on the bridge.

Despite the chaos, the rickshaw driver is not seen attempting to move or correct the position, and instead appears to be waiting in place, further compounding the disruption.

Such visuals once again bring into focus the issue of poor civic sense and traffic discipline on Mumbai’s roads, raising concerns over how a single violation can trigger widespread inconvenience for commuters.

YouTuber Mumbiker Nikhil Calls Out Wrong-Side Driving in Mumbai's Powai

A viral video shared by YouTube content creator Mumbiker has once again brought attention to the persistent issue of traffic indiscipline in the city, capturing multiple vehicles moving on the wrong side of the road despite visible congestion and oncoming traffic.

The incident, recorded at Kailash Complex Lane in Powai, shows a steady stream of vehicles, including auto rickshaws, flouting basic traffic norms by driving against the designated flow, worsening an already congested stretch. The video has since been widely circulated on social media, sparking conversations around everyday civic violations in Mumbai.

In the clip, visibly frustrated by the blatant disregard for rules, Mumbiker is heard questioning the errant drivers, particularly rickshaw operators, asking them sarcastically which “VIP” they were ferrying that justified such behaviour. His remarks underline the growing frustration among rule-abiding commuters who are often left stranded while others bypass traffic norms with little hesitation.

He ends the video by saying 'The country does not grow because of you'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/