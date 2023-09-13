Revitalising Mumbai's Heritage: BMC Calls for Architectural Ideas to Transform South Mumbai | representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to revitalise the old streets and public open spaces of South Mumbai. Therefore, the BMC has invited expressions of interest from various conservation architects and firms to submit their ideas and concepts. The BMC aims to achieve urban revitalization of streets and public open spaces, promenades from 'Marine Drive heritage precincts' to Flora Fountain and from Horniman Circle to Asiatic Library heritage precincts. The best concept will be accepted, and the architect firm will be appointed to the panel of the Heritage Conservation Cell of BMC.

According to the officer, "We want to revitalize the area, but we also want to preserve its heritage value if the area remains intact. Therefore, we are seeking ideas from conservation architects and firms. We will also appoint architects to the Heritage Conservation Cell."

"Our idea is currently at an interim stage. We will decide on the budget for the project after selecting firms and reviewing their ideas," he added.

Activist: BMC should consider ideas from its own engineers

Social activist Anil Galgali said, "Instead of soliciting suggestions and ideas from private architectural firms, BMC should consider ideas from its own engineers who have been working with the BMC for several years. This would help BMC reduce costs and achieve great results. It has been observed that BMC appoints consultants and increases their consultation fees every year, making the projects more expensive."

The Marine Drive area, Flora Fountain, Horniman Circle to Asiatic Library, and Fort area contain many heritage structures with historical value. Tourists from all over India and foreigners visit the area to admire these old structures. Therefore, BMC, responsible for maintaining the city, always strives to preserve the heritage structures and the glory of the area.

On the other hand, BMC has also undertaken the beautification of Mumbai and has allocated Rs 1700 crores for the project.

