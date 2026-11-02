Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Directs CIDCO To Provide Financial Aid, Job To Family Of Tribal Man Who Died During Eviction Drive

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Navi Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed CIDCO to provide financial assistance and a job to the family of Balu Rama Kambade (59), a tribal resident of Belpada in Kharghar, who died while an anti-encroachment drive was underway on October 27. However, CIDCO has denied any connection between the death and its eviction operation, maintaining that no action was taken against the hut where Kambade lived.

Bawankule Reviews Encroachments And Rehabilitation Of 24 Houses In Belpada

Sharing details of a meeting held at the minister's office on October 28, BJP MLA Vikrant Patil said Bawankule had directed CIDCO and the Raigad district administration to prepare a list of structures and residents occupying government land. The meeting also discussed rehabilitation of 24 houses in Belpada.

According to Patil, the minister directed CIDCO to submit a proposal to the Urban Development Department for financial assistance to the family and employment for one of Kambade's eligible heirs. Patil also questioned why residents had not been served notices at least a week before the demolition drive.

Tribal Man Found Inside Hut, Declared Dead At Panvel Hospital

Kambade was found lying inside his hut at Adivasi Wadi, near Sai Temple, Belpada, at around 11 am on October 27. His son Ravi Kambade (36) and another relative rushed him to Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The death triggered tension, with the family alleging that the demolition operation had contributed to his death and initially refusing to accept the body until a case was registered against the officials concerned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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CIDCO denied the allegations. A CIDCO spokesperson said the eviction drive involved the removal of an unauthorised commercial structure and a tarpaulin shed. No action was taken against Kambade's hut, the spokesperson maintained, adding that he was found injured inside and shifted to hospital with police assistance.

"Claims that the tribal man died during the eviction drive are unfounded," the spokesperson said.

Kharghar police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. "Further investigation is underway," said ACP Vikram Kadam.

Kambade's funeral was held on October 29. The cause of death remains under investigation.

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