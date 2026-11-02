 Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Health Parameters Stable
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Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Health Parameters Stable

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, 85, was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 after experiencing pleuritic chest pain and coughing. His daughter Supriya Sule said he was undergoing medical tests and that his health parameters were stable. Doctors said he would remain under observation as a precaution and expected his condition to settle.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Health Parameters Stable
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Health Parameters Stable | X

Mumbai, Nov 2: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after complaints of pleuritic pain.

Supriya Sule Shares Health Update

The 85-year-old leader was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic following a bout of cough, his daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said in a post on X.

He is undergoing medical tests and all his health parameters are stable, Sule wrote.

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Doctors Keep Pawar Under Observation

Pawar's condition was expected to settle down, and he would remain under observation as a precautionary measure, said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

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Pleuritic pain refers to chest pain that typically worsens while breathing, coughing or sneezing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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