Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Health Parameters Stable | X

Mumbai, Nov 2: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after complaints of pleuritic pain.

Supriya Sule Shares Health Update

The 85-year-old leader was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic following a bout of cough, his daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said in a post on X.

Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 2, 2026

He is undergoing medical tests and all his health parameters are stable, Sule wrote.

Doctors Keep Pawar Under Observation

Pawar's condition was expected to settle down, and he would remain under observation as a precautionary measure, said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

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Pleuritic pain refers to chest pain that typically worsens while breathing, coughing or sneezing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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