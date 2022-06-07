Revenue increases in WR, CR as Mumbai AC locals report rise in ridership and ticket sales

Photo: Representative Image

The Mumbai air-conditioned local trains do not only provide a safe and comfortable journey to the local commuters but are also proving money-spinners for the railway.

On the Western Railway line, per trip average revenue of an AC local service from tickets and pass sales is four-time more than the average revenue of one trip of non AC local train.

Similarly, Central Railway's AC local trains' average per trip revenue is more than two times high as compared to the average per trip revenue of non AC local services.

As per data provided by the railway, on an average per trip, the revenue of non AC local trains of WR was Rs 11,345 in May 2022, while per trip average revenue of AC local collected was Rs 51,506. Similarly, CRs non AC locals per trip average revenue were Rs 11,336 in May, while AC local trains per trip revenue was Rs 25,655.

Currently, WR operates 32 AC local and 1,343 non AC local services daily. CR runs 1,754 non AC and 56 AC local services on weekdays. "After the reduction in card ticket price number of passengers increased in AC local, which very good sign from commuters' point of view as well as railway," said a railway officer.

In May, a total of 963,627 passengers travelled by air-conditioned local operated by CR (with a daily average of 31,085 passengers), which is 65 per cent more than those travelling in April 2022.

Similarly, 11,17,809 passengers used AC local train services of WR in May 2022 with a daily average of 36,058 passengers which is 60 per cent more than those travelled in April 2022.

"Data from May 2022 shows that not only did first-class local passengers start migrating to air-conditioned locals, but the car and private vehicle users also start using the cool service," said the railway official.

In May, both railways registered huge growth in the sale of card tickets of AC local. On the Central Railway, the sale of AC local trains increased by 305 per cent in May as compared to April 2022. Similarly, Western Railway registered a growth of 235 per cent in the sale of card tickets of AC local.

As per data provided by CR, the daily average sale of card tickets of AC local went up to 5,964 in May as compared to 1,519 in April 2022.

Similarly in WR, the daily average sale of card tickets of AC local went up to 6,254 in May as compared to 1,867 in April 2022.