Mumbai: 10 Central Railway staff felicitated with 'General Manager's Safety Award'

The award consisted of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs. 2000.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
Photo: File/Screengrab

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away the “General Manager’s Safety Award” to ten Central Railway staff including, three from Mumbai Division, two each from Bhusaval, Pune and Solapur Division and one from Nagpur Division.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of May 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai today.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24X7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Shri Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, AK Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, AK Shrivastav, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunications Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were also present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.

