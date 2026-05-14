Retired BEST Employee Faces Eviction Over Feeding Stray Dogs In Kandivali Quarters, Sparks Outrage Among Animal Welfare Activists | Representational Image

Mumbai: A retired Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employee has been served an eviction notice from staff quarters in Kandivali over allegations of feeding stray dogs, triggering outrage among animal welfare activists who have threatened legal action against the public body.

Janardan Ohol, 59, a retired BEST employee, has been residing with his family in the staff quarters for the past 10 years. On Friday, BEST’s welfare wing issued a notice asking the family to vacate the premises, alleging “public nuisance” caused by feeding stray dogs and keeping dogs and cats as pets.

The notice, signed by senior welfare officer Hemant Rajgadkar, alleged that feeding stray animals had increased the number of dogs in the locality and created unsanitary conditions. It also claimed that multiple dog bite incidents had occurred due to the feeding activities and accused the family of violating society rules by keeping pets.

“If you are allowed to stay in this colony, there is a possibility that the lives of other residents may be in danger,” the notice stated.

On Sunday, Ohol’s wife Sarika wrote to the chief minister and police commissioner seeking intervention. She alleged that the family was being “harassed” by BEST officials and neighbours despite feeding stray animals at spots designated by the BMC. She also claimed that emails sent to BEST general manager had gone unanswered.

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In July 2025, the BMC’s Veterinary Health Department forwarded the Animal Welfare Board of India’s guidelines to the chairman of the BEST Staff Quarters after the family complained of harassment. The guidelines stated that citizens feeding stray animals are performing a constitutional duty and that harassment of feeders could amount to criminal intimidation.

Rajgadkar said, “Feeding dogs is strictly prohibited in staff quarters. We have received several complaints of dog bites from other residents, and therefore, we had to ask the family to vacate their designated quarters for violating the rules.”

Animal welfare activists said that residents’ associations cannot prohibit feeding of animals in open spaces, citing HC and Supreme Court rulings. Activist Roshan Pathak of In Defence of Stray warned that legal action would be initiated if the “harassment” continued.