Ongoing Rise In Temperature In The City Triggers Surge In Pet Sunstroke | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing rise in temperature in the city is taking a visible toll on animals, with veterinary hospitals reporting an increase in cases of sunstroke and tick fever, especially among pet dogs. Both private and government animal hospitals witness a steady influx of such cases over the past few days.

According to veterinary officials, hospitals report more than 10 cases related to sunstroke and tick fever daily. Government veterinary facilities in areas such as Chhawani and Mhow Naka see a rise in the number of animals brought in for treatment.

Experts say extreme heat weakens animals, making them more vulnerable to infections like tick fever, which they compare to malaria in animals.

Pet owners report symptoms such as lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhoea in their animals. In many cases, pets refuse food and water, which further worsens their condition. Veterinarians confirm that the combination of heat stress and infections leads to complications requiring timely medical attention.

Data from the department suggests that individual hospitals report around four to five cases daily. Doctors advise pet owners to take preventive measures, including keeping animals in cool and shaded areas, ensuring adequate hydration and adding electrolytes to their drinking water.

Experts also recommend feeding pets light, cooling foods such as curd and buttermilk. Special care is necessary for furry animals as they are more prone to heat-related illnesses. Authorities warn that as temperatures rise, such cases may increase further, making awareness and timely care crucial.